  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nelson Mandela's collection of personal items cleared for US auction

A South African court on Friday, January 23 rejected an attempt by the country's heritage authority to block the sale and export of several personal belonging of South African anti-apartheid activist and former President Nelson Mandela.

South Africa's heritage authority (SAHRA) had argued that these items are part of the country's national heritage and should be legally protected from export.

The 70 items which include a cell key from Robben Island, where Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison, a copy of 1996 South African Constitution signed by Mandela and one of his iconic floral shirts are scheduled to be exported to the United States for auction.

As per BBC, these items are owned by Mandela's eldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela and Christo Brand, who was a warden at Robben Island during Mandela's imprisonment.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that SAHRA went too far in claiming the items were part of the country's heritage.

Other items being sold include a pair of aviator glasses, one of his charcoal drawings, his ID card, a tennis racket and gifts from world leaders including former US President Barack Obama.

As per the outlet, Mandela's daughter intends to use the money from the sale to build a memorial garden at Mandela's grave in Qunu.

However, it is still unclear whether the authorities will try another legal method to stop the sale.

