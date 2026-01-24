'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews

Border 2 has officially hit the theatres today, January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day.
The film starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, alongside Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana is a sequel to the 1997 hit that continues the story with thrilling battles across air, land, and sea, evoking patriotism among the Indians.
Backed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 builds on J.P. Dutta’s original variant and produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Fans reactions
The recently released Border 2 has sparked a wave of mixed reactions across social media, with fans and critics sharing their thoughts in real time.
A fan appreciated Varun Dhawan's phenoemenal acting, writing, "Varun Dhawan is born again in Border 2."
She continued, "As Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, he become him. Restrained, simmering, a brooding edginess and then he explodes in the last one hour. Possibly among his best performances. A nuanced one which from the beginning is different from the others as his back story builds up."
"@varundhawan is among the finest actors we have today & Border 2 reminds us of that brilliance again. Give him a great role & director & he will be unforgettable. Pure aag," she added.
While another fan expressed disappointment with the film, calling it "typical cringe Shit made only to cash some money under the disguise of patriotism."
A third fan quipped, I watched Border 2. Honest truth:
It’s a cash grab. The movie has no soul."
"PAISA VASOOL BLOCKBUSTER. Just watched Border 2 and honestly... I’m shaking."
"Sunny Paaji ki dahaad sunke theatre hil gaya tha aaj! People were actually standing up and clapping during the climax. Varun Dhawan has completely reinvented himself And," another fan wrote.