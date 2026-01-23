Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in

American bantamweight fighter Cameron Smotherman shockingly fainted at the official weigh-in for UFC 324 in Las Vegas on Friday, January 23.
Smotherman was scheduled to fight Ricky Turcios but the bout was cancelled after he collapsed shortly after stepping off the scale where he weighed 13.5 pounds.
As per multiple reports, after collapsing, medical staff quickly attended Smotherman.
The 28-year-old sat up briefly but then lay back down for a while. Eventually, he was able to stand and seemed conscious but he still needed help to leave the stage.
UFC fighter are required to weigh themselves in the morning before their fight to record their weight.
The reason why Smotherman fainted is not yet known, people are worried that the fighter's collapse might be related to his weight cut.
In UFC and MMA, it's common for fighters to lose a significant amount of weight of more than 10% of their body to meet their fight's weight class limits which often caused dehydration.
"Oh no! What happened? I've never seen that," UFC legend Daniel Cormier said on the Morning Show broadcast while former UFC champion Chris Weidman added, "I hope he's OK, that's not good. This is going to be a problem with the commission."
Turcios, his opponent, also made weight without any incident.
As of now, there has been no official update from the UFC regarding Smotherman’s condition.