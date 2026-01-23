World
  By Hania Jamil
How one penguin's video motivated and traumatised the internet?

A clip from a 2007 documentary titled 'Encounters at the End of the World' has the internet in a chokehold this week

How one penguin's video motivated and traumatised the internet? 

2026 is bound to be an interesting year, as it started with a random TikTok comment confusing the whole internet with its button remarks to everyone jumping on sharing their 2016 snaps in an unsuccessful effort to stop time from moving forward.

In the latest social media sensation, a simple video of a penguin walking alone in a deserted snow has caught people's attention, with some making edits with heartbroken songs and other, in an interesting way, finding motivation to never settle and move towards their goals.

The video, which was published almost 10 years ago with the title "Nihilist Penguin", comes from the 2007 documentary Encounters at the End of the World, directed and narrated by Werner Herzog.

In a hauntingly stunning scene, the German filmmaker films a lone penguin that has abandoned its colony and begins marching towards the interior mountains of Antarctica, a walk towards its death, as some call it.

The narrator even asked the scientist if there's a concept of "insanity" among penguins and what if a penguin has had enough of its colony? However, no clear answer or motivation was provided.

Herzog noted in the video that the penguin was spotted heading to the mountains around 70 kilometres away.

"Dr Anley explained that even if we caught him and brought him back to the colony, he would immediately head right back for the mountains. But why?" the narrator says in the viral clip.

Everyone has interrupted the video in their own way; while some call its the biggest motivation of a decade, others are more focused on the distressing side of the whole situation; however, one thing everyone agrees on is the need to get that one answer. Why?

Watch the viral penguin video here:



