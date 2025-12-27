Sarah Khan crushes hard on Falak Shabir in his 40th birthday post: ‘he’s a 10’

Sarah Khan is head over heels for her “10 on 10” husband!
To ring in Falak Shabir’s milestone 40th birthday and make his day extra special, the Sabaat actress took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, December 27, to pen a loving tribute to her beloved husband, gushing over him.
In the post, the 33-year-old Pakistani diva posted a carousel of sweet photos and videos, featuring her, the Akhiyan singer, and their daughter, Alyana Falak.
“This post is dedicated to the most important person in my life,” captioned the actress, adding, “I don’t know where to begin he’s a 10. But let’s start with how incredible a husband he is.”
She continued, “He hasn’t just played the role of a husband he has shown what a husband truly should be. What a beautiful relationship it is to be married to a true gentleman. He has given me and our daughter security, peace, and endless love, and he spoils us like there’s no tomorrow.”
Heaping praise on her better-half in the caption, the Hum Tum starlet went on to share that Falak treats her and their daughter as if they are the only women in the world, always prioritizing their happiness, even canceling flights when she misses him.
Sarah added that being apart from him feels unbearable and also praised him as a true rockstar who excels both professionally and personally, crediting his upbringing and his father.
“I wish every daughter in this world gets to marry a man like Falak, including mine. Happy Birthday! I love you,” she concluded.
Reacting to his beautiful wife’s loving post, the Saajna singer penned, “Grateful for you, every single day.”
After being engaged for a few months, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in July 2020 and welcomed their first born, daughter Alyana Falak, on October 8, 2021.