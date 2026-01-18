AR Rahman finally reacts to backlash over 'communal bias' remarks

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
AR Rahman has reacted and broke his silence on the backlash over his recently made "communal bias" remarks about the Hindi film industry.

For the unversed, the 59-year-old music composer, during a recent interview with BBC, said that the work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him in recent years.

Now, while clarifying his stance, the Oscar-winning composer took to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, and expressed gratitude for the freedom of expression and multicultural voices in India.

The musical maestro, who has composed around 2,000 songs across his prolific career, in a video shared, "Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture."

Rahman went on to say, "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music."

According to the JAI HO hitmaker, he has never wished to cause pain, and he hopes his sincerity is felt.

Rahman also shed light on how working in such an environment has shaped his artistic and professional outlook which included collaboration with the young Naga musicians, mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer.

In the end of the video, the Masakali 2.0 crooner reaffirmed his commitment to creating music that, in his words, "honours the past, celebrates the present and inspires the future.

In the latest interview, AR Rahman attributed the sudden decline to what he described as the film industry becoming “communal”.

