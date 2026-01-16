Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash

Anthony Joshua shared a video of himself boxing for the first time since the tragic car crash

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash
Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash

British boxer Anthony Joshua has returned to the gym following a tragic accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment while his personal trainer Latif Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami were killed.

About three weeks after the accident, Joshua shared Snapchat video of himself training in the gym, describing it as "mental strength therapy."

Anthony Joshua returns to training after tragic Nigeria car crash

Joshua's driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.

The 46-year-old driver faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.

He was allowed to granted bail after paying 5m naira (about £2,578), but will remain under certain conditions until those bail terms are fully met.

On the other hand, after the accident, there is widespread speculation that the boxer might retire.

However, his promoter Eddie Hearn stated that Joshua will return to boxing when the time is right.

He told Sky News, "He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right."

Joshua was born in Watford, UK, but his family originally comes from Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria and he was traveling to see his relatives for New Year celebrations when the car crash happened.

