King Charles shares special video after Christmas celebration at Sandringham

King Charles' office has released a heartfelt video just a day after celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family in Sandringham.

On Friday, December 26, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful peek into monarch's annual Christmas broadcast preparations.

"Thank you to the talented and creative team that brought The King’s Christmas Broadcast to life!," read the caption alongside the video which featured Charles enchanting moments with the music band and other members of the production crew.

