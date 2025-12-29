Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khan's health update after on-set accident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery after suffering severe injury on Ekta Kapoor's movie set

  • By Bushra Saleem
Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khans health update after on-set accident
Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khan's health update after on-set accident

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan was hospitalised over the weekend after sustaining an injury on a film set in Mumbai.

According to Bollywood Hangama, the director is in hospital since undergone successful surgery, his sister Farah Khan has confirmed.

The incident occurred while Khan was shooting for a project produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, and prompted an immediate medical response from the production team.

According to reports, the director suffered a foot fracture during the course of filming on Saturday. 

He was promptly admitted to a hospital in the city, where medical professionals evaluated the injury and advised surgical intervention. Khan underwent the procedure on Sunday, and insiders say the operation was successful.

Farah Khan, a filmmaker, choreographer, and Sajid’s sister, shared a health update on social media and with the media after the surgery.

“The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now,” she told Hindustan Times, reassuring fans and well-wishers about Khan’s condition. 

She added that he is currently resting and responding well to treatment, and is expected to recuperate before resuming his regular schedule.

Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’
Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year

Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year
Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony

Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement
Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt
'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films
Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Popular News

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year
an hour ago
Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests

Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests
2 hours ago
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
53 minutes ago