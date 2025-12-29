Farah Khan shares brother Sajid Khan's health update after on-set accident

Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan was hospitalised over the weekend after sustaining an injury on a film set in Mumbai.
According to Bollywood Hangama, the director is in hospital since undergone successful surgery, his sister Farah Khan has confirmed.
The incident occurred while Khan was shooting for a project produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, and prompted an immediate medical response from the production team.
According to reports, the director suffered a foot fracture during the course of filming on Saturday.
He was promptly admitted to a hospital in the city, where medical professionals evaluated the injury and advised surgical intervention. Khan underwent the procedure on Sunday, and insiders say the operation was successful.
Farah Khan, a filmmaker, choreographer, and Sajid’s sister, shared a health update on social media and with the media after the surgery.
“The surgery is done, he is absolutely fine now,” she told Hindustan Times, reassuring fans and well-wishers about Khan’s condition.
She added that he is currently resting and responding well to treatment, and is expected to recuperate before resuming his regular schedule.