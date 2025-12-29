Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year

Hania Amir gets candid about her struggles and grown as she relfects on 2025

  • By Hafsa Noor
Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year
Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year

Hania Amir has taken a trip down the memory lane of 2025, ahead of New Year.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress posted a throwback video on Instagram, a compilation of her memories from this year. 

In it, Hania reflected on the challenges she faced and the growth she's had.

She captioned the reel, “2025 her. She believed. She fell real hard. She was lost. Everything she had learnt was lost. She picked herself up piece by piece. She questioned. She learnt patience like never before. She never stopped. She didn't let any obstacle define her.”

Hania added, “She was rewarded by the universe. She was confused. but She still believed. She fought. She laughed. She survived the extreme duality of life.”

The Mere Humsafar starlet also compared 2022, 2023, and 2024 with 2025, showing how much she's changed in the process.

In another post, she penned, “2022 her. She was fun. She was love. She was a little too creative. She showed up for everyone but barely for herself,” adding, “2023 her. She was still fun. Still love. She was on a mission. She was learning to put herself first. She started drawing boundaries. She felt more.”

On the work front, Hania is currently starring in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.

