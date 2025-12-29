Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews  

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is an international star!
America's Got Talent host and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, Terry Crews, expressed a desire to be part of planning an Indian film.
The 57-year-old American actor and television host also spoke about his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, comparing his level of stardom to that of Tom Cruise and Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a heartfelt conversation with ETimes, Crews shared that people around the world praised the Pathaan actor’s work and his films.
He praised Indian cinema for seamlessly incorporating large-scale musical performances, something he noted is largely absent in American films.
Crews also went on to laud SRK’s stardom, calling him a "super international" star, saying the father-of-three has popularity similarly, "Tom Cruise–level Indian talent that has taken over the world."
He additionally remarked that Shah Rukh’s name and brand are as vast and influential as those of Tom Cruise and Cristiano Ronaldo.
On the professional front, Terry Crews will next be seen in PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, slated for release in August 2026.
As for Shah Rukh Khan, he will next appear in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.