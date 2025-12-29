Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

Alia Bhatt has a delightful update to share!
Amid the swirling rumors that she is being eyed to play the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming movie, Pralay, the Alpha starlet broke her silence on Sunday, December 28, sharing an update about her life lately and posting a series of sweet photos alongside.
“bows ka phase chal raha hai (It’s the phase of bows),” she noted.
In the carousel, the Student of the Year actress shared a series of her adorable photos, dressed cutely and sporting lovely bows.
The gallery opened with a snap from Alia’s Christmas celebrations, showing her in a stunning black dress with glittery green-and-white laced detailing on the neckline and arm sides. She complemented her ensemble with a matching emerald green big bow on her half-up hairstyle.
Meanwhile, the beautifully decorated Christmas tree added the perfect festive vibe to the image.
In the second photo – taken on the same day – the actress was photographed from behind, flaunting her bow.
Next in the gallery was another snap from the Kalank starlet’s holiday celebrations, featuring her in a stylish shocking pink dress and wearing a black bow.
In the fourth slide, she radiated elegance in a stunning black minidress paired with sheer black leggings, playfully twirling her hair while a red bow added a charming look to her hairstyle.
Alia Bhatt’s sweet update comes amid rumors of her being casted in a forthcoming project, titled Pralay.
"The female lead plays a crucial role in the story. She is not merely a love interest. Instead, she challenges the hero’s beliefs in a crumbling world. Who could embody that strength better than Bhatt? She adds authenticity. In a film that is this unconventional, you need formidable talents and actors who have the audience’s confidence," a source told Mid-Day.
Notably, Alia Bhatt is set to grace the big screens with her upcoming film Alpha, set to release on April 17, 2026.