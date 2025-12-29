Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

The ‘Alpha’ actress is being eyed for playing the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in upcoming movie ‘Pralay’

  • By Sidra Khan
Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’
Alia Bhatt breaks silence amid casting rumors in Ranveer Singh’s ‘Pralay’

Alia Bhatt has a delightful update to share!

Amid the swirling rumors that she is being eyed to play the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming movie, Pralay, the Alpha starlet broke her silence on Sunday, December 28, sharing an update about her life lately and posting a series of sweet photos alongside.

“bows ka phase chal raha hai (It’s the phase of bows),” she noted.

In the carousel, the Student of the Year actress shared a series of her adorable photos, dressed cutely and sporting lovely bows.

The gallery opened with a snap from Alia’s Christmas celebrations, showing her in a stunning black dress with glittery green-and-white laced detailing on the neckline and arm sides. She complemented her ensemble with a matching emerald green big bow on her half-up hairstyle.

Meanwhile, the beautifully decorated Christmas tree added the perfect festive vibe to the image.

In the second photo – taken on the same day – the actress was photographed from behind, flaunting her bow.

Next in the gallery was another snap from the Kalank starlet’s holiday celebrations, featuring her in a stylish shocking pink dress and wearing a black bow.

In the fourth slide, she radiated elegance in a stunning black minidress paired with sheer black leggings, playfully twirling her hair while a red bow added a charming look to her hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt’s sweet update comes amid rumors of her being casted in a forthcoming project, titled Pralay.

"The female lead plays a crucial role in the story. She is not merely a love interest. Instead, she challenges the hero’s beliefs in a crumbling world. Who could embody that strength better than Bhatt? She adds authenticity. In a film that is this unconventional, you need formidable talents and actors who have the audience’s confidence," a source told Mid-Day.

Notably, Alia Bhatt is set to grace the big screens with her upcoming film Alpha, set to release on April 17, 2026.

Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year

Hania Amir takes trip down memory lane ahead of New Year
Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony

Zarrar Khan ties knot with Momil Khan in intimate nikah ceremony
Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

Shah Rukh Khan receives global admiration from Hollywood star Terry Crews

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement

Hina Afridi celebrates first intimate dholki after engagement
Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt
'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films

'Dhurandhar' box office dominance surpasses lifetime earnings of top films
Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident

Sajid Khan undergoes surgery following tragic incident
Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares adorable glimpse of daughter Evaarah with KL Rahul
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’

Shah Rukh Khan stuns Terry Crews with his talent: ‘He’s Tom Cruise-level’
'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

'Border 2' star Ahan Shetty receives birthday warmth from big sis Athiya

Popular News

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year

Princess Diana's astrologer warns Meghan Markle about 'hard slog' next year
an hour ago
Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests

Nepal's ex-rapper Balen Shah joins key election race after Gen Z protests
2 hours ago
Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day

Britney Spears slams family for dismissing her on Christmas Day
53 minutes ago