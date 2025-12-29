Salman Khan drops first post after missing balcony appearance on 60th birthday 

Salman Khan has thanked his fans after skipping the infamous balcony appearance on his special birthday.
A few days after celebrating his lavish 60th birthday on Monday, December 29, the Tere Naam star turned to his fans to express gratitude for showering love and warmth on his big-day.
Khan, who skipped his infamous balcony appearance this year, stated in the caption, "Thank u for all your love n good wishes means a lot god bless u all vit health n happiness."
On Saturday, December 27, the Dabangg actor celebrated his 60th birthday among his friends and family.
For those unaware, every year the Sikandar actor made his traditional appearance at his Galaxy Apartments residence balcony in Bandra.
However, this year he skipped it for the first time due to security concerns and chose to remain indoors at the advice of the police and his security details.
According to Indian media reports, the primary reason for skipping the event was the ongoing and severe security threats against the actor, primarily from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Despite his big move, Salman Khan has yet to address these ongoing security threats.
On the professional front, the Indian actor will appear in the upcoming war drama, Battle of Galwan.
The new movie will premiere in theatres on April 17, 2026.