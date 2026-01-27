Laiba Khan ties knot in intimate wedding ceremony in Makkah

Pakistani TV actress Laiba Khan got married in the holy city of Makkah.
On January 27, the Kaffara actress announced delightful news on Instagram with a few awe-inspiring images from an intimate nikah ceremony held in Makkah on January 11.
The 29-year-old captioned the post, “سْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيم. A prayer answered, a promise fulfilled.
Our Nikah written by Allah Paak in the city of peace and blessings.”
“Remember us in your prayers..Mashallah…Alhamdulillah…#01-11,” Laiba added.
The carousel opened with a gorgeous image of the Sitara starlet, standing in a plain white abaya in the foreground of masjid-e-nabawi.
For her big day, Laiba opted for a simple white abaya embellished with golden dabka, complementing it by a beautiful red nikah dupatta featuring “Jawad ki Dulhan.”
She kept her look minimal, opting for a natural, no-makeup appearance that highlighted her effortless grace.
Notably, the Humraaz actress didn't share her husband’s picture, choosing to keep him out of the public eye.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends gushed to the comments section to shower love for the actress.
A fan commented, “Congratulations laiba Khan.”
“Bohot bohot Mubarak,” another fan wrote.
While asking about her husband, a fan said, “MASHA ALLAH MUBARAK HO @laibaakhanofficial KAUN HAI WO KHUSH NASEEB BANDA. “
Laiba Khan is an emerging Pakistani star, who captured tremendous attention and amassed a massive following online in a short time with her phenomenal performances in serials, including Aafat, Aas Paas, Baylagaam, and more.