  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career

The 'Animal' star shared that the 'Mardaani 3' actress is 'one of the greatest ever actors' in the country

Ranbir Kapoor opened up about a memorable interaction with Rani Mukerji from the start of his acting journey.

While conversing with Variety, celebrating 30 years of Rani Mukerji’s career, the Animal star shared how he has always felt that his Saawariya co-star is one for the ages.

He shared that the Mardaani 3 actress is “one of the greatest ever actors” in the country, who has made a significant impact on the industry over the years.

Ranbir shared, “Rani is the co-star of my first film ‘Saawariya’ and she is the first person who told me that if I worked hard, I would go a long way. I will never forget that interaction because it gave me so much confidence when I needed it the most. I have seen her as a person closely, I have seen her work closely and have been bowled over by her grace, charm and brilliance.”

The Rockstar actor also stated, “Thank you Rani for the movies, the memories, the nostalgia and the powerhouse performances. She is an entertainer who has dedicated her life to make people happy and I don’t have words to describe the impact her films have had on me.”

To note, Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji.

