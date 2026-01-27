Arijit Singh quits Bollywood, announces retirement from playback singing

Arijit Singh, the renowned Indian playback singer and composer, has announced his retirement from playback singing in his first social media post of 2026.
On Tuesday, January 27, the Baaton Ko Teri singer, who sang of love and heartbreak in record-breaking movies, shared that he will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist.
In a statement, Arijit penned, "Hello and happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners."
"I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the singer added.
Arijit's hit tracks include Tum Hi Ho, Main Phir bhi tumko, Channa Mereya, and Raabta, which went on to become the signatures of their respective Bollywood films.
In his X post, Arijit noted that he will be learning more as a fan of music and that he has some pending commitments, meaning fans will be able to enjoy some new music from him this year.
While some fans express their excitement for Arijit's next step and his original music, several fans question what Bollywood will mean without Arijit's soulful voice.
One fan noted, "tell me this ain't true bollywood without arijit? it won't be the same,"
"It feels like a quiet heartbreak we weren't ready for," another user commented under the Instagram post.
"Forever grateful. Forever listening," a third user penned in the comment section of the artist, who raised a generation of music lovers.
For the unversed, playback singing is when a Bollywood actor lip-syncs songs and lyrics sung by a professional singer.