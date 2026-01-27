Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Arijit Singh quits Bollywood, announces retirement from playback singing

The 'Tum Hi Ho' crooner has shocked his fans all over the globe with the retirement announcement at age 38

  • By Hania Jamil
Arijit Singh quits Bollywood, announces retirement from playback singing
Arijit Singh quits Bollywood, announces retirement from playback singing

Arijit Singh, the renowned Indian playback singer and composer, has announced his retirement from playback singing in his first social media post of 2026.

On Tuesday, January 27, the Baaton Ko Teri singer, who sang of love and heartbreak in record-breaking movies, shared that he will not be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist.

In a statement, Arijit penned, "Hello and happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners."

"I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," the singer added.


Arijit's hit tracks include Tum Hi Ho, Main Phir bhi tumko, Channa Mereya, and Raabta, which went on to become the signatures of their respective Bollywood films.

In his X post, Arijit noted that he will be learning more as a fan of music and that he has some pending commitments, meaning fans will be able to enjoy some new music from him this year.

While some fans express their excitement for Arijit's next step and his original music, several fans question what Bollywood will mean without Arijit's soulful voice.

One fan noted, "tell me this ain't true bollywood without arijit? it won't be the same,"

"It feels like a quiet heartbreak we weren't ready for," another user commented under the Instagram post.

"Forever grateful. Forever listening," a third user penned in the comment section of the artist, who raised a generation of music lovers.

For the unversed, playback singing is when a Bollywood actor lip-syncs songs and lyrics sung by a professional singer.

Bushra Ansari mourns late actor Khalid Hafeez Khan with somber tribute
Bushra Ansari mourns late actor Khalid Hafeez Khan with somber tribute
Laiba Khan ties knot in intimate wedding ceremony in Makkah
Laiba Khan ties knot in intimate wedding ceremony in Makkah
Orry breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan feud, demands apology from her mom
Orry breaks silence on Sara Ali Khan feud, demands apology from her mom
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud
Karisma Kapoor's net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move
Karisma Kapoor's net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move
Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Popular News

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations

India, EU seal major trade deal after 20 years of negotiations
34 minutes ago
Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos to revive 'Poor Things' memories in new eerie ad

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud

Kangana Ranaut takes brutal jab at Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn family feud
4 hours ago