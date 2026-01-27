Bushra Ansari mourns late actor Khalid Hafeez Khan with somber tribute 

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Bushara Ansari has reacted to the sudden demise of the late PTV actor, Khalid Hafiz Khan.  

Shortly after several media reports claimed that the veteran actor passed away in Islamabad on Tuesday, January 27, the 69-year-old Pakistani actress took to her Instagram account to pay an emotional tribute to the deceased actor.

Sharing an old portrait of Khan, Ansari penned a somber note that read, "Innallillahy wa Innallillahy rajioon! Khalid Hafiz Khan Allah ko piaryy hogaye. (Khalid Hafeez Khan’s soul departed to God) We had a long association with him. RIP Khalid bhai!!"

As the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress' post garnered attention on social media, several celebrities rushed to her comment section to express their profound sadness over his passing.

Shagufta Ejaz said, "What a man!! Rest in eternal peace."

"Inna lilahe Wainna eleihe rajeoon," Zhalay Sarhadi remarked.

While another fan scribbled, "Childhood Shamim from the guest house. RIP."

The late actor was widely known for his remarkable portrayal as Mr Shamim in the PTV drama series, Guest House.

He also starred in other mega projects, including Silsilay and long plays such as Nishan-e-Haider: Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed. 

Khalid Hafeez Khan's family members yet to announce his funeral details. 

