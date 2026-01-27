Karisma Kapoor's net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move

Akshay Kumar, who shares a close bond with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, joked about the Kapoor family's marvellous empire at a game show.
The Hera Pheri actor discussed Karisma's wealth in the recent episode of the television game show Wheel of Fortune.
In the episode, Akshat hosted Karisma and made a joke about her owning a flat in every building in Bandra, one of the costliest property zones in India.
"In Bandra, every building has their one flat. The board in front of the building read 'K Kapoor'. They don't spell their full names," the 58-year-old teased.
He added, "Their mother Babita Kapoor also has her name on the nameplate as B Kapoor, but I asked them, 'Why are they buying so many flats?' They tell me that they want to reach Santacruz and Khar also."
Continuing with his joke, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said that the Kapoors are an honest family and buy only one apartment in each building and leave the rest for other people.
Karisma, who ruled the screen in the 1990s, has a net worth of an estimated INR 99 crore, several reports suggest.
For the unversed, her children, Kiaan and Samara, are currently entangled in a legal battle over their late father Sunjay Kapur's will.
According to Forbes, at the time of his death, the Indian industrialist, who passed away at age 53 due to a sudden heart attack, had a net worth of $1.2 billion.