Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Karisma Kapoor's net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move

The 'Jeet' actress, who made her acting debut in 1991 at age 16, made an appearance at a game show hosted by Akshay Kumar

  • By Hania Jamil
Karisma Kapoors net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move
Karisma Kapoor's net worth revealed by Akshay Kumar in surprise move

Akshay Kumar, who shares a close bond with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, joked about the Kapoor family's marvellous empire at a game show.

The Hera Pheri actor discussed Karisma's wealth in the recent episode of the television game show Wheel of Fortune.

In the episode, Akshat hosted Karisma and made a joke about her owning a flat in every building in Bandra, one of the costliest property zones in India.

"In Bandra, every building has their one flat. The board in front of the building read 'K Kapoor'. They don't spell their full names," the 58-year-old teased.

He added, "Their mother Babita Kapoor also has her name on the nameplate as B Kapoor, but I asked them, 'Why are they buying so many flats?' They tell me that they want to reach Santacruz and Khar also."

Continuing with his joke, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said that the Kapoors are an honest family and buy only one apartment in each building and leave the rest for other people.

Karisma, who ruled the screen in the 1990s, has a net worth of an estimated INR 99 crore, several reports suggest.

For the unversed, her children, Kiaan and Samara, are currently entangled in a legal battle over their late father Sunjay Kapur's will. 

According to Forbes, at the time of his death, the Indian industrialist, who passed away at age 53 due to a sudden heart attack, had a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square

Popular News

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details

Apple surprisingly releases iOS 26.2.1: Check details
one minute ago
Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina

Coco Guaff smashes racket in frustration after crushing loss to Svitolina
11 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham welcome new family member amid tensions
2 hours ago