Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards

Urwa Hocane has expressed gratitude at Hum Women Awards, that took place on Monday, January 26, at Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore.
While attending the 6th Edition of HUM Women Leaders Award, the 34-year-old actress, shared her look from the star-studded event on her Instagram account.
Donning an off-white sleeveless shirt and dhaaka pajama with a net dupatta, the wife of Farhan Saeed penned a note, writing, “Been an honour and a pleasure joining the #HumWomenAwards platform!”
The Meri Ladli actress went on to say, “Thankyou for having me.”
Hocane in the end also tagged Hum TV, designer Hussain Babar, Hajra Awais, Ameer Taimoor, and Fahad Sarfaraz.
On professional front, the actress, who welcomed a baby girl named Jahan Aara, in January 2024, is set to star in Umera Ahmed's novel based drama serial alongside Ahsan Khan.
The duo, who has previously worked together in Udaari, Marasim and Meri Ladli, will share the screen once again in an upcoming television project, marking this project their fourth collaboration.
Apart from Hocane and Khan, the upcoming series will also feature Sania Saeed in an important role.
Directed by Saife Hassan, the serial is being jointly produced by Nina Kashif and Momina Duraid.