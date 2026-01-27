Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Nakuul Mehta recalled being turned down for a major Hindi film after a director told him he was “too good looking” for the role.

While conversing with News18, the Ishqbaaz actor recalled a “weird rejection” when a director turned him down for being “too good-looking”.

Nakuul said he was considered for a big Hindi film, but the opportunity did not work out.

He said, “The weirdest thing had happened. There was this once very popular producer and director. I was slated to do a sequel to a really beautiful film with him. Everything was done. We shot pictures and got the dates. I was at an acting workshop when he called and told me, ‘I was thinking about it. I think you’re too good-looking for the part, ya.’”

Nakuul added, “I said okay. It was the role of a rajkumar from Rajasthan that I was supposed to play. But I kept thinking, what does my look have to do with the character I was supposed to play? Then I realised that he didn’t have a better excuse to give. I didn’t know what to make of that. I was like, what’s he saying?”

He added that the film was never made and that the director eventually ended up in jail.

Nakuul Mehta was most recently featured in the show Space Gen – Chandrayaan.

The show also stars Shriya Saran in the lead role, along with Prakash Belawadi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gopal Dutt and Meiyang Chang in key roles.

