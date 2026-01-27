Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans

The 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' star shared a relatable winter moment as she joked about making her own matcha

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans

Ayeza Khan gave fans a glimpse into her cozy evening, humorously admitting that her attempt to enjoy the cold outdoors was short-lived.

Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a relatable winter moment as she joked about making her own matcha, dressing up, and briefly attempting to sit outside before the cold sent her running back indoors.

Sharing a cute carousel of photos, Khan penned the caption, “Made my own matcha, wore a cute outfit, I genuinely thought I could enjoy sitting outside today, counted till 10, froze, ran back in. Happy Cozy Evening ( stay inside pls).”

In a shared post, the Mein star can seen donning berry red sweater paired wwith white pants, exuding winter vibes.


Soon after she dropped the post her fan flocked to the comment section to shaower love on her.

One said, “Was missing you so much and you showed up.”

Another stated, “The way this is so relatable, matcha + cute fit but winter said NO.”

The third noted, The weather is freezing, take care of yourself Ayezu.”

To note, Ayeza Khan tied the knot with Danish Taimoor in 2014 and they have two children: a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Rayan.

Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Ranbir Kapoor looks back on special moment with Rani Mukerji from early career
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square
Esha Deol gives huge shoutout to brother Sunny after 'Border 2' success
Esha Deol gives huge shoutout to brother Sunny after 'Border 2' success

Popular News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
6 hours ago
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

3 hours ago