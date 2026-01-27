Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans

Ayeza Khan gave fans a glimpse into her cozy evening, humorously admitting that her attempt to enjoy the cold outdoors was short-lived.
Taking to Instagram account on Tuesday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a relatable winter moment as she joked about making her own matcha, dressing up, and briefly attempting to sit outside before the cold sent her running back indoors.
Sharing a cute carousel of photos, Khan penned the caption, “Made my own matcha, wore a cute outfit, I genuinely thought I could enjoy sitting outside today, counted till 10, froze, ran back in. Happy Cozy Evening ( stay inside pls).”
In a shared post, the Mein star can seen donning berry red sweater paired wwith white pants, exuding winter vibes.
Soon after she dropped the post her fan flocked to the comment section to shaower love on her.
One said, “Was missing you so much and you showed up.”
Another stated, “The way this is so relatable, matcha + cute fit but winter said NO.”
The third noted, The weather is freezing, take care of yourself Ayezu.”
To note, Ayeza Khan tied the knot with Danish Taimoor in 2014 and they have two children: a daughter, Hoorain, and a son, Rayan.