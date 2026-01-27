Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie

Priyanka Chopra starrer is scheduled to be theatrically released in March 2027

  • By Salima Bhutto
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie
Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has arrived in India to resume shooting her highly anticipated movie, Varanasi.

The 43-year-old actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie of herself.

Showing her face in makeup, she captioned the post, "And she's off..I'll see you soon, Hyderabad. (sic)"

In the highly anticipated drama, which is scheduled to be theatrically released in March 2027, Chopra will be seen sharing screen Tollywood famous actor Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra starrer is scheduled to be theatrically released in March 2027
Priyanka Chopra starrer is scheduled to be theatrically released in March 2027

Apart from the duo, Varanasi, which has been directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Her Instagram Story comes amidst the news that the Heads of State actress is set to speak at the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University.

Scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15, 2026, the event will be held in the United States.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soon set to star in movie, The Bluff.

In the upcoming movie, Chopra plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate protecting her family.

Apart from the actress, the action-thriller which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026, also stars Karl Urban.

Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Ayeza Khan shares relatable cozy evening moment with fans
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Karan Johar takes huge step after ‘Homebound’ Oscars 2026 snub
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Urwa Hocane expresses gratitude at Hum Women Awards
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Nakuul Mehta recalls losing big Hindi film role over looks
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Aamir, Osman Khalid Butt raise their voices for 'forgotten Pakistanis'
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
Hania Amir’s cousin spills truth about dimple surgery rumours
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
DJ Snake cancels massive 6-city India tour after sudden medical emergency
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Karan Johar's production house faces setback amid nepo-kids exit rumours
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square
Neha Karim celebrates as she shines as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador at Times Square
Esha Deol gives huge shoutout to brother Sunny after 'Border 2' success
Esha Deol gives huge shoutout to brother Sunny after 'Border 2' success
Mawra Hocane likens her major personal move to viral penguin’s lone walk
Mawra Hocane likens her major personal move to viral penguin’s lone walk

Popular News

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed

Netflix or Amazon Prime? 'Mardaani 3' OTT release revealed
2 hours ago
Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance

Bella Hadid calls it quits with Adan Banuelos after two-year romance
6 hours ago
Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry makes first political move amid Justin Trudeau romance

3 hours ago