Priyanka Chopra arrives in India to resume filming on THIS movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has arrived in India to resume shooting her highly anticipated movie, Varanasi.
The 43-year-old actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie of herself.
Showing her face in makeup, she captioned the post, "And she's off..I'll see you soon, Hyderabad. (sic)"
In the highly anticipated drama, which is scheduled to be theatrically released in March 2027, Chopra will be seen sharing screen Tollywood famous actor Mahesh Babu.
Apart from the duo, Varanasi, which has been directed by SS Rajamouli, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.
Her Instagram Story comes amidst the news that the Heads of State actress is set to speak at the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University.
Scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15, 2026, the event will be held in the United States.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soon set to star in movie, The Bluff.
In the upcoming movie, Chopra plays Ercell "Bloody Mary" Bodden, a former pirate protecting her family.
Apart from the actress, the action-thriller which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026, also stars Karl Urban.