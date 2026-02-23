Margot Robbie's greatest fear exposed by insiders amid 'Wuthering Heights' buzz

Even Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood's most bankable actors, cannot escape common fears such as insecurities and fears.
The Australian native is struggling with an inner battle amid having a successful career, especially after commercial success of her latest movie, Wuthering Heights.
A source, in this regard, told Radar Online, that the 35-year-old actress is afraid of being dubbed a "dumb blonde".
The Wolf of Wall Street star’s fear was further explained as one of the insiders close to her said, "Being dubbed a dumb blonde is Margot's biggest fear."
According to the tipster, the Barbie star has worked incredibly hard and hates the idea that people might reduce her to a stereotype because of how she looks or because she didn't go to university.
Another industry insider noted that Margot is proud of her career, however, she has always been sensitive about intelligence.
The insider dished out that Robbie wants to be taken seriously as a producer and businesswoman as well as an actress.
The insider news of the Babylon actress’ biggest insecurity comes amid the success of her latest romantic period drama.
Margot Robbie starrer Wuthering Heights, also featuring Jacob Elordi, has so far $152 million worldwide within 10 days of its release.