  By Sidra Khan
Sunny Deol appears somber at late Dharmendra's final film 'Ikkis' screening

The ‘Border 2’ star makes emotional appearance as he attends his late father Dharmendra’s last movie screening

  • By Sidra Khan
Sunny Deol appears somber at late Dharmendra's final film 'Ikkis' screening
Sunny Deol appears somber at late Dharmendra’s final film ‘Ikkis’ screening

Sunny Deol is still coping with the heartbreaking loss of his father’s death.

On Monday, December 29, the Border 2 star made a somber appearance as he attended the screening of his late father, Dharmendra’s, final movie Ikkis

On the premiere’s red carpet, Sunny paused beside the legendary actor’s poster, quietly posing before looking at it with tear-filled eyes, marking a powerful and deeply moving moment.

The screening – which reunited the Deol family – was also attended by other members of Dharmendra’s family, including son Bobby Deol, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandson Aryaman Deol, nephew Abhay Deol.

In addition to them, the event also saw star-studded attendance from Bollywood A-listers, including Salman Khan, Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rekha, Iulia Vantur, Manish Malhotra, Genelia D’Souza, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Ikkis – which is the Sholay actor’s final project before his death last month – is slated to release on January 1, 2026, and features an ensemble line-up that involves Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna, and Sikandar Kher.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie “delves into themes of bravery, sacrifice, and duty, focusing on Lt Khetarpal’s involvement in the Battle of Basantar in December 1971. Despite sustaining severe injuries, the young officer persisted in leading his tank regiment against enemy forces, ultimately sacrificing his life,” as per Pune Mirror.

For those unversed, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 80 on November 24, 2025, after facing age-related health issues.

