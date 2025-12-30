Tara Sutaria clears air on ‘edited’ kiss video with AP Dhillon

Tara Sutaria has released a bombshell statement against haters, who are spreading “false narratives” with “edited” videos.
Over the weekend, she joined AP Dillhon on stage for a song Thodi Si Daaru.
However, some netizens posted edited clips from the concert, showing AP trying to kiss Tara, while her boyfriend Veer Pahariya stares at the duo angrily.
On Monday night, the Student of the Year 2 star took to Instagram and posted a video from the Mumbai show.
She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together.”
Tara also called out haters for spreading fake video, “P.S - False narratives, “clever editing” and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.”
In the comment section, her boyfriend Veer also showed support, noting, “Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru.”
He also commented, “Unreal (heart emoji).”
To note, Veer and Tara made their relationship official around summer of 2025.