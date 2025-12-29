Shehnaz Gill shares 'extreme' obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

The Indian actress and model Shehnaz Gill can't get enough of the twists and turns in hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu!
Recently, a video of the Big Boss alum went viral on social media showing just how invested she is in the show's storyline.
In the video, Shehnaaz looked clearly upset while watching Bilal Abbas' character Kamiyar go through a misunderstanding.
She said she “can’t bear to watch him cry,” especially because he had tried so hard to win the affection of Hania Aamir’s character, Ayra.
“I have become so attached to one drama that I can’t even tell you. The worst is happening to that boy in the drama. He loves a girl so much, and now he has finally gotten her after so many hurdles and efforts," Shehnaz said.
The Honsla Rakh actress further said, "Now I have to watch it after detaching myself from the story.”
Earlier, Shehnaz also shared her obsession with the drama's hit OST by Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters and was seen grooving to the music.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a popular drama written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik, which is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM (local time).
Along with Bilal and Hania, the show also stars Meher Jaffri, Ali Rehman, Javeria Abbasi, Alyy Khan and Vardah Aziz.