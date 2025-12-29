Trending
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Trending

Shehnaz Gill shares 'extreme' obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' is a popular Pakistani drama written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Shehnaz Gill shares extreme obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’
Shehnaz Gill shares 'extreme' obsession with hit drama ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

The Indian actress and model Shehnaz Gill can't get enough of the twists and turns in hit Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu!

Recently, a video of the Big Boss alum went viral on social media showing just how invested she is in the show's storyline.

In the video, Shehnaaz looked clearly upset while watching Bilal Abbas' character Kamiyar go through a misunderstanding.

She said she “can’t bear to watch him cry,” especially because he had tried so hard to win the affection of Hania Aamir’s character, Ayra.

“I have become so attached to one drama that I can’t even tell you. The worst is happening to that boy in the drama. He loves a girl so much, and now he has finally gotten her after so many hurdles and efforts," Shehnaz said.

The Honsla Rakh actress further said, "Now I have to watch it after detaching myself from the story.”

Earlier, Shehnaz also shared her obsession with the drama's hit OST by Asim Azhar and the Sabri Sisters and was seen grooving to the music.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a popular drama written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik, which is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM (local time).

Along with Bilal and Hania, the show also stars Meher Jaffri, Ali Rehman, Javeria Abbasi, Alyy Khan and Vardah Aziz.

Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna's sweet nickname on her birthday

Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna's sweet nickname on her birthday
Imran Khan makes rare comments on nepotism ahead of his acting comeback

Imran Khan makes rare comments on nepotism ahead of his acting comeback
Salman Khan drops first post after missing balcony appearance on 60th birthday

Salman Khan drops first post after missing balcony appearance on 60th birthday
Shae Gill breaks silence after drone incident at Islamabad show

Shae Gill breaks silence after drone incident at Islamabad show
Tara Sutaria hits back at 'bullies' after AP Dhillon controversy

Tara Sutaria hits back at 'bullies' after AP Dhillon controversy
Rajab Butt's wife Eman breaks silence after YouTuber's Karachi controversy

Rajab Butt's wife Eman breaks silence after YouTuber's Karachi controversy

Kareena Kapoor new post proves her love for food again

Kareena Kapoor new post proves her love for food again
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa announce teaser launch for new film ‘ALBM’

Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa announce teaser launch for new film ‘ALBM’
Border 2 unveils teaser of emotional song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’

Border 2 unveils teaser of emotional song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’
Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘female gaze’ after ‘Homebound’ Oscar nomination

Ishaan Khatter reflects on ‘female gaze’ after ‘Homebound’ Oscar nomination
Tara Sutaria quashes cheating rumours with sweet gesture for Veer Pahariya

Tara Sutaria quashes cheating rumours with sweet gesture for Veer Pahariya
Varun Dhawan breaks hearts with unexpected death announcement

Varun Dhawan breaks hearts with unexpected death announcement

Popular News

Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident

Anthony Joshua’s health update released after fatal car accident
an hour ago
'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

'Southern Hospitality' star Grace Lilly booked after cops raided her car

an hour ago
UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert

UK set for icy start to New Year 2026 with yellow snow alert
2 hours ago