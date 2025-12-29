Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna's sweet nickname on her birthday 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Akshay Kumar is setting a high standard for being the best husband.

The popular Indian actor and film producer penned a sweet birthday note for his life partner and former Indian actress, Twinkle Khanna, on her 52nd birthday. 

Kumar turned to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, while revealing the sweetest nickname for her. 

The Tees Maar Khan star began his caption with, "Behind every action hero is a wife who can knock him out with one look, or one kick."

"Mrs Funnybones," the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor called his wife sweetly before telling her that she, "still hit" him, "harder than any stunt ever did."

He concluded his heartwarming note by wishing the Mela actress a very "Happy Birthday, love you."

The father-of-two also dropped an adorable snap featuring himself and his wife showing off her Karate skills while the actor holds her leg.

For those unaware, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna exchanged the marital vows on January 17, 2001.

The renowned Bollywood couple are also parents to their two kids, a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara. 

