Andrew causes chaos in Cabinet Office after his files get mysteriously removed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly causes chaos in the Cabinet Office as his files were mysteriously removed from the National Archives.

The official papers from 2004 and 2005, which covered the former duke's travel arrangements, were unveiled under a rolling 20-year release to the archives in Kew.

Media outlets initially got a version of the documents with meeting minutes about travel plans for royals, including Andrew. These details were later removed before the full files were released.

Some officials claimed the removal was an "administrative error" as the documents were never meant for release.

As per GB News, a spokesman said, "All records are managed in line with the requirements of the Public Records Act. Any release is subject to an extensive review process, including engaging expert stakeholders."

However, the anti-monarchy activists raised eyebrows at their latest move.

The chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, Graham Smith, argued, "There should be no royal exemption at all. But this exemption surely doesn't apply to Andrew now he's no longer a royal."

He added, "The most likely reason for this attempt to stop disclosure is pressure from the Palace. The royals have sought to keep everything under wraps when it comes to Andrew, not to protect him but to protect themselves. The royals are one of the most secretive institutions in the UK."

To note, Andrew has previously always denied any wrongdoing.

