Sheheryar Munawar, Ushna Shah to Wahaj & Maya Ali: Worst on-screen pairings of 2025

  By Fatima Hassan
Worst Pakistani drama couples of 2025 that left viewers frustrated

Pakistani dramas in 2025 delivered no shortage of romance, but not every on-screen couple managed to win hearts.

While some pairings felt magical, others left viewers frustrated due to weak chemistry, toxic dynamics, or poorly written story arcs.

From forced marriages to emotionally draining relationships, here’s a look at the worst couples in Pakistani dramas of 2025 that sparked more criticism than admiration.

Sheheryar Munawar & Ushna Shah (Aye Ishq e Junoon)

Sheheryar Munawar & Ushna Shah
Sheheryar Munawar & Ushna Shah 

Sheheryar Munawar and Ushna Shah starred together in the popular Pakistani drama series, Aye Ishq-e-Junoon, which aired on ARY Digital and garnered significant attention, even drawing comparisons to the Korean drama King The Land for its storyline of a family's peace shattering due to one pivotal decision. 

Wahaj Ali & Maya Ali (Sunn Mere Dil)

Wahaj Ali & Maya Ali
Wahaj Ali & Maya Ali 

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are two superstars of Pakistani dramas. 

They lit the screen on fire when they appeared together in Jo Bichar Gaye.

They are also best friends in real life, and they can channel that comfort onto the screens. 

However, casting them together in Sunn Mere Dil turned out to be a disaster.

Notably, the chemistry was just not there, and fans actually did not want to see the two together at all. 

The only time they could bring romance on screen was in the last 5 minutes of the last episode.

Faysal Quraishi & Hina Afridi (Raaja Rani)

Faysal Quraishi & Hina Afridi
Faysal Quraishi & Hina Afridi 

Faysal Quraishi and Hina Afridi made another on-screen couple this year, which was questioned left, right and centre. Hina has just started in Pakistani dramas, while Faysal is an established superstar.

Their age gap is what made people criticise the duo. 

Though Faysal at the time explained how the age gap was a demand of the script, and it was true, but fans just could not see such a big gap between the ages of the two lead stars.

Feroze Khan & Durefishan Saleem (Sanwal Yaar Piya)

Feroze Khan & Durefishan Saleem
Feroze Khan & Durefishan Saleem 

Feroze Khan and Durefishan Saleem came together in the highly anticipated drama Sanwal Yaar Piya

They don’t look half bad together.

However, what did not work in their chemistry is Mr Sanwal himself, aka Ahmed Ali Akbar. 

He has just brought the kind of style and romance on screen that Feroze and Dure are not working together. 

Fans want Piya to end up with Sanwal, and this has destroyed the chemistry between her and Aliyar.

Mawra Hocane & Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz (Agar Tum Saath Ho)

Mawra Hocane & Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz
Mawra Hocane & Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz  

Mawra Hocane starred in a love triangle with Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and her now-husband, Ameer Gilani, in the Pakistani drama, Agar Tum Saath Ho.

The show ultimately became a major flop. Mawra and Zaviyar’s chemistry did not work either. 

Zaviyar was supposed to be this intense man with an obsessive love for Mawra’s character, but that just did not happen at all. 

