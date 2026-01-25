Umer Aalam makes surprise move after Yasir Hussain welcomes baby girl

Yasir Hussain and his wife, Iqra Aziz, welcomed their second child on Saturday, prompting the actor to miss his pal Umer Aalam's Nikah ceremony.
Hussain announced the exciting news on Saturday evening, with a sweet snap from the hospital.
Hours after the news, the Karachi Se Lahore actor shared another click on his Instagram account, where he could be seen with Umar Alam and his newlywed wife, Fizza.
Still dressed in his traditional groom outfit, Aalm won fans' hearts, as he showed up for Hussain and his family in the hospital with his wife, who was dressed in a casual fit.
The Baandi actor paired the sweet selfie with a teasing caption, noting, "When you welcome your child on someone's Nikah day, so they come to the hospital with their complaints."
"Love you guys and congratulations. Mai zindagi ka naya safar bohat Mubarak ho," he added.
Fans praised the Tamasha season 1 winner for his sweet move, as one user penned, "Barrrrri bat hy yeh....koi apnay itnay barrray din ko,ap k pass aaiy,apki muhabbat mai....appreciated [It's a big thing...for someone to show up for you on their big day]."
"This is actually sooo cute from themmm MashAllah," another fan's comment read.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain previously welcomed son Kabir Hussain in July 2021, after they tied the knot in December 2019.