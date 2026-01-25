Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Twilight Saga' star is currently promoting her directorial debut, 'The Chronology of Water', which was filmed in Latvia

Kristen Stewart is not planning on staying in the US while Donald Trump remains president.

The Twilight star is currently promoting her directorial debut feature film, The Chronology of Water, which was filmed in Latvia because it would have been "impossible" to do so in the US, said Stewart.

"Reality is breaking completely under Trump," the 35-year-old told The Sunday Times. "But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in."

She called Trump's threat of tariffs on foreign films "terrifying" for the industry, claiming she "can't work freely" in the States.

The Charlie's Angels actress added, "But I don't want to give up completely. I'd like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people."

President Trump and Stewart have a long history of bad blood, as he tweeted in 2012 that Robert Pattinson "should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again, just watch. He can do much better!"

Stewart was photographed kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, while she was romantically involved with her co-star. Both Stewart and Sanders issued public apologies at the time.

In 2017, she chose to come out on Saturday Night Live while hosting, in an opening monologue that mocked the US president's past tweets about her.

"Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're probably really not going to like me now," she said. "Because I'm hosting SNL, and I'm, like, so gay, dude."

Moreover, she married screenwriter and producer Dylan Meyer in April last year.

