Hrithik Roshan sparks health concerns after being spotted on crutches at party

Hrithik Roshan recently attended a birthday bash with elbow crutches, sparking concerns among fans and well-wishers.
Recent clicks showed the War actor attending filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebration in Juhu, where he walked with the help of crutches and opted to not pose for photographers.
Hrithik was seen leaving the party in a casual fit, featuring a black hoodie, matching joggers, and a cap, and appeared cautious as he made his way with the aiding tools.
The videos and clicks were shared on social media platforms by Yogen Shah, a paparazzi, who in his post revealed that Hrithik is currently recovering from a knee injury.
Amid the concern, a recent interview of choreographer Bosco with Mirchi Plus has resurfaced, where he addressed Hrithik's dedication.
Recalling the shooting of the hit track Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bosco noted, "Hrithik was in extreme pain during the shoot, but he still delivered a performance that looked effortless."
He was last seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., which will make its world TV premiere on Star Gold on the Republic Day, January 26.
Currently, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly gearing up for Krrish 4, which will also serve as his directorial debut in the popular superhero franchise.