Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hrithik Roshan sparks health concerns after being spotted on crutches at party

The 'Krrish' star was seen attending a birthday bash days before his film, 'War 2', is set to have its TV premiere

  • By Hania Jamil
Hrithik Roshan sparks health concerns after being spotted on crutches at party
Hrithik Roshan sparks health concerns after being spotted on crutches at party

Hrithik Roshan recently attended a birthday bash with elbow crutches, sparking concerns among fans and well-wishers.

Recent clicks showed the War actor attending filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday celebration in Juhu, where he walked with the help of crutches and opted to not pose for photographers.

Hrithik was seen leaving the party in a casual fit, featuring a black hoodie, matching joggers, and a cap, and appeared cautious as he made his way with the aiding tools.

The videos and clicks were shared on social media platforms by Yogen Shah, a paparazzi, who in his post revealed that Hrithik is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Amid the concern, a recent interview of choreographer Bosco with Mirchi Plus has resurfaced, where he addressed Hrithik's dedication.

Recalling the shooting of the hit track Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bosco noted, "Hrithik was in extreme pain during the shoot, but he still delivered a performance that looked effortless."

He was last seen in War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., which will make its world TV premiere on Star Gold on the Republic Day, January 26.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is reportedly gearing up for Krrish 4, which will also serve as his directorial debut in the popular superhero franchise.

Umer Aalam makes surprise move after Yasir Hussain welcomes baby girl
Umer Aalam makes surprise move after Yasir Hussain welcomes baby girl
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
Imran Khan makes honest confession about missing out role in ‘Delhi 6’
Imran Khan makes honest confession about missing out role in ‘Delhi 6’
Bollywood biggest stars join hands for road safety
Bollywood biggest stars join hands for road safety
AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'
AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'
Saboor Aly reacts to Shehzad Roy's pre-school pressure critique: 'Feels so unfair'
Saboor Aly reacts to Shehzad Roy's pre-school pressure critique: 'Feels so unfair'
Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush quietly exchange wedding vows after years of dating?
Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush quietly exchange wedding vows after years of dating?
Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' makes strong debut in key cities
Sunny Deol’s 'Border 2' makes strong debut in key cities
Aryan Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan shout-out after 'King' release date teaser
Aryan Khan gives Shah Rukh Khan shout-out after 'King' release date teaser
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce birth of baby girl with adorable snap
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain announce birth of baby girl with adorable snap
Umer Aalam ties knot with Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony
Umer Aalam ties knot with Fizza in intimate nikah ceremony
Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps
Anuv Jain, Aditya Roy Kapur pose with British rocker Yungblud: See sweet snaps

Popular News

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
18 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
52 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'

Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
2 hours ago