Bollywood biggest stars join hands for road safety

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Bollywood biggest stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, have joined hands for road safety as they become part of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026.

It all started when the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently launched Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan (SSA) 2026 across India.

It is a nationwide public awareness campaign, aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour.

It has been joined by more prominent personalities, including Kay Kay Menon, lyricist-composer Swanand Kirkire, and renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan.

The campaign marks its fourth consecutive year and is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on January 25.

Moreover, the event will feature engaging conversations and performances and focus on driving behavioural change and strengthening public commitment to road safety.

The theme for SSA 2026 is ‘Kartavya’ which mean ‘Duty' is english, reinforcing the idea that road safety is not just a regulatory issue but a shared civic responsibility. 

Moreover, the campaign’s tagline “Parvaah Se, Kartavya Tak” signals a move from concern to conscious action on Indian roads.

This year’s edition is anchored around four key pillars: Kartavya (Duty), Kayda (Discipline), Kavach (Shield), and Kranti (Change)—together aiming to build awareness, promote disciplined behaviour, leverage technology and AI, and enable long-term, community-driven transformation.

On professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is working on a project titled New Released.

On other hand, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor. 

