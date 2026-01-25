Imran Khan makes honest confession about missing out role in ‘Delhi 6’

Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Imran Khan recently made a shocking confession about almost starring in movies such as Chennai Express and Delhi 6.

In a recent interview with PTI, Khan, who made his screen appearance recently in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos after a10-year-long break, revealed that he was approached for both movies by their directors, Rohit Shetty and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra respectively.

"At various points, there have been various films that have just not come together. With Mehra, it was 'Delhi 6'," the Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actor recalled, adding that at that time, he had not made any films.

Khan went on to say, "But at the time, they didn't want to put the money on a new person, on an untested, unproven person."

Talking about the similarities in his character and movie’s character, the actor shared that he related to those things.

“So, my instinct beforehand, and even after, was, ‘That would have been a cool film to have been a part of.' I would like to have been in that film," the nephew of Aamir Khan said.

According to the Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actor, the film has aged quite well despite him not getting the role.

“Even back then, I was very excited to have been a part of it; I did want the part very much,” the Delhi Belly performer shared, adding, I was quite devastated that I did not get the part. But I guess looking at the scale of the film and the budget, they wanted a known person.”

Imran Khan also clarified that this was before the release of his debut movie, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane.

