Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra has opened up about how her daughter’s massive success in Bollywood impacted her son Siddharth Chopra.
During a conversation on the Something Bigger show, the 72-year-old recalled the initial challenges their family navigated during the early days of Priyanka in the Indian film industry that required significant parental attention.
Dr Madhu stated, "Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka's success because their dad (Dr. Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka, and he just grew up on his own. He was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me.”
Despite the difficulties, Madhu considers Siddharth blessed, appreciated him for showing unwavering determination and work ethic.
Siddharth remained dedicated towards his passion and did management studies and now works as a professional chef, running The Mugshot Lounge in Pune.
Furthermore, he has dabbled in film production alongside his sister and mother. In August 2024, Siddharth tied the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a leavish wedding ceremony.
Madhu’s interview underscored the unseen challenges siblings face amid fame, showing that while the Krrish star’s accomplishments brought global acclaim, they also shaped the upbringing of her younger brother.