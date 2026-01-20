Suniel Shetty slams 'illiterate' label for actors ahead of son's comeback

Suniel Shetty has opened up about Bollywood treatment of actors and how the film industry treats them as "illiterate".
In a recent interview, the 64-year-old talked about his son Ahan Shetty's debut film failing to leave a mark at the box office and the nepotism debate.
"We always want our kids to be happy, and I am not talking about success. I'm scared of failure in the industry and not of success," the Dhadkan actor noted.
He added, "In other fields, when you fall, you get up and start walking. Here, when you fall, the world looks at you, and they make you feel that you're nothing.”
Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap (2021), which also starred Tar Sutaria. The film earned only INR 35 crore on a INR 27 crore budget.
Suniel also highlighted Hindi film's perception of actors, adding that today stars are smart and aware.
"People feel that Hindi film actors are illiterate; they don't know anything. We know a lot, and we are smart. In today's times, failure is sometimes more celebrated than success. It's a fact," the Mohra actor said.
On the work front, Suniel Shetty is set to appear with Akshay Kumar in both Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.
Meanwhile, Ahan is also making his comeback to the big screen with Border 2. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh and is set to hit theatres on January 23.