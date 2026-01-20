Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Suniel Shetty slams 'illiterate' label for actors ahead of son's comeback

The Bollywood actor has called out the film industry's treatment of actors ahead of Ahan Shetty's film release

  • By Hania Jamil
Suniel Shetty slams illiterate label for actors ahead of sons comeback
Suniel Shetty slams 'illiterate' label for actors ahead of son's comeback

Suniel Shetty has opened up about Bollywood treatment of actors and how the film industry treats them as "illiterate".

In a recent interview, the 64-year-old talked about his son Ahan Shetty's debut film failing to leave a mark at the box office and the nepotism debate.

"We always want our kids to be happy, and I am not talking about success. I'm scared of failure in the industry and not of success," the Dhadkan actor noted.

He added, "In other fields, when you fall, you get up and start walking. Here, when you fall, the world looks at you, and they make you feel that you're nothing.” 

Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap (2021), which also starred Tar Sutaria. The film earned only INR 35 crore on a INR 27 crore budget.

Suniel also highlighted Hindi film's perception of actors, adding that today stars are smart and aware.

"People feel that Hindi film actors are illiterate; they don't know anything. We know a lot, and we are smart. In today's times, failure is sometimes more celebrated than success. It's a fact," the Mohra actor said.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is set to appear with Akshay Kumar in both Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3.

Meanwhile, Ahan is also making his comeback to the big screen with Border 2. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh and is set to hit theatres on January 23.

Aamir Khan gushes over son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din': 'I love mushy romance'
Aamir Khan gushes over son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din': 'I love mushy romance'
Shah Rukh Khan poses with Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae at Joy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan poses with Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae at Joy Awards
Hamza Sohail marks special milestone with emotional note: 'I was truly born'
Hamza Sohail marks special milestone with emotional note: 'I was truly born'
Here's why Javed Akhtar refused to write 'Border 2' songs
Here's why Javed Akhtar refused to write 'Border 2' songs
Karan Johar addresses 'Dhurandhar' political controversy: 'I saw all of it’
Karan Johar addresses 'Dhurandhar' political controversy: 'I saw all of it’
Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who shared 2016 throwback photos
Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who shared 2016 throwback photos
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
Mahira Khan mourns Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Accident or just plain indifference’
Mahira Khan mourns Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Accident or just plain indifference’
Akshay Kumar’s car involved in ‘serious’ accident, driver in critical condition
Akshay Kumar’s car involved in ‘serious’ accident, driver in critical condition
Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan's new film?
Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan's new film?
Aashir Wajahat joins Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani in latest episode of 'Kafeel'
Aashir Wajahat joins Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani in latest episode of 'Kafeel'

Popular News

New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns

New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
12 minutes ago
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users

Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users

an hour ago
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision

Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
2 hours ago