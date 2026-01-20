Mahira Khan mourns Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Accident or just plain indifference’

Mahira Khan is another celebrity who is mourning the Gul Plaza tragedy in Karachi.
The 41-year-old actress recently took to Instagram and shared her inner feelings about the tragic incident, calling it heartbreaking.
"The more 1 watch videos coming out of this tragic incident the more angry I feel. Helpless too," wrote Khan, adding, "Is this an accident or just plain indifference?"
According to the Humsafar star, she has gone to Gul Plaza and even to get out of there on a normal day is tough, with the kind of exit they have.
In the end of her note, Khan shared, "How does one makes sense of lives lost? How does one compensate for it?"
In another story, the Neelofar actress also shared a random post about possible measure, noting that there are no basic safety systems and precautions in city overall.
The post added that more than 80 percent of the city's buildings lack basic fire safety systems.
More than 90 percent have no emergency exits, leaving millions of residents at constant risk.
Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has already declared over 500 buildings unsafe, warning that many can collapse if struck by fire.
Mahira Khan’s post comes three days after the devastating fire broke out at Gul Plaza in Karachi on January 17, 2026.
The blaze, which was brought under control after 34 hours, has claimed 26 lives so far, with over 80 people still missing.