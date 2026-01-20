Shah Rukh Khan poses with Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae at Joy Awards

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
  By Hania Jamil
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and created buzz as he met some notable names on the international stage.

After striking poses at the lavender carpet, the Pathaan actor garnered attention online after clicks and videos started circulating the internet of Shah Rukh with Netflix's stars, Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-jae.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and host of the Joy Awards, shared a group snap of the stars, highlighting the surprising crossover.

A close up of the click was also shared on X by a fan with the caption, "never thought I'd see millie and shah rukh khan in the same frame."

Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae and Shah Rukh Khan
Millie Bobby Brown, Lee Jung-jae and Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had also crossed paths with the Squid Game star at the Joy Forum in Riyadh, who shared a selfie with the Bollywood superstar on social media.

The caption of the viral post noted, "Honoured to be with a respected icon, Mr Shah Rukh Khan."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action entertainer, King, which will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film boasts a stellar ensemble, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. 

