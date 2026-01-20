Aamir Khan gushes over son Junaid Khan's film 'Ek Din': 'I love mushy romance'

Aamir Khan has opened up about Ek Din, which stars his son Junaid Khan and South superstar Sai Pallavi in lead roles.
Discussing the upcoming romance movie with News 18, the 3 Idiots actor shared his excitement about the love story, which he described as emotional and magical.
Created under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Aamir talked about Ek Din noted, "It's a pure romantic film. Very classic kind of romance genre. Ans it's the kind of romance that I like. As an audience, I am a sucker for mushy romantic films."
"I love mushy romance. It's that classic, slightly magical love story. And I loved the script when I heard it for the first time," he added.
Aamir also praised Sai Pallavi, who will be marking her Hindi film debut with the film, as he said, "I am so glad we finally went with Sai Pallavi. She is such a good actor, and she has done an amazing job."
When asked about Junaid's performance, Aamir teased, "I think Junaid has also done really well. He is my son, so I'd rather not talk much about it. But I think both of them have done well."
The first teaser of Ek Din has already sparked buzz among audiences for its heartwarming visuals and chemistry.
Notably, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.