Hamza Sohail marks special milestone with emotional note: 'I was truly born'

  By Hania Jamil
Hamza Sohail marked his fifth debut anniversary with a message of gratitude.

The actor who embarked on his acting journey with the drama serial Raqeeb Se, aired in early 2021, is celebrating five years in the industry with an emotional note, highlighting his determination to show off more of his sides as an actor.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 20, Hamza penned, "I've never been big on celebrating my birthdays. But this day has always felt different for me."

"Five years ago wasn't just my debut, it was permission from you all. Permission for the artist in me to exist, to speak, to entertain. The day was truly born. Five years in, i feel more grounded and clearer than ever," he said.

The son of veteran actor and comedian Sohail Ahmed shared that every step he took in his career and what he built has been the result of love, faith, support and a desire to grow more as an artist.

He continued that he is observing his journey and all the adoration that comes with it, adding, "I do not take it for granted."

Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Hamza Sohail/ Instagram

Hamza concluded his lengthy message, noting, "Thank you for standing with me. For believing in me. There's a lot more to say. Bigger stories to tell. And a special journey ahead that is ours."

In the end, he wrote a famous Allama Iqbal couplet, which translates to, "There are worlds yet to be found beyond the stars, trial of love, there are still many more to be faced."

ستاروں سے آگے جہاں اور بھی ہیں

ابھی عشق کے امتحان اور بھی ہیں

Meaning that there's always more to experience and explore.

Following his debut, Hamza gained attention in dramas including Fairy Tale (2023) and Zard Patton Ka Bunn (2024).

Notably, Hamza is set to appear opposite Yumna Zaidi in an untitled Ramadan project directed by Ali Hassan, known for his works, including Meem Se Mohabbat and Jama Taqseem.

