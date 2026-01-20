Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who shared 2016 throwback photos

A decade on, celebrities and laypeople are sharing fond memories from 2016, the peak era of Snapchat filters, dabbing, viral challenges and social media trends.
2016 was another good and big movie year for Bollywood. Amir Khan’s Dangal smashed records, on the other hand Salman Khan’s Sultan and Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ruled the charts.
While Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink sparked conversations on consent, songs like Channa Mereya and Nashe Si Chadh Gayi dominated playlists.
Following the global trends, numerous Bollywood celebrities shared their 2016 throwback photos, giving a flashback to the pre-COVID memory lane when some of the artists were getting married, welcoming children and working on superhit projects.
Here are some of the celebrities who shared 2016 pictures on social media.
Kareena Kapoor:
2016 was special and a “year of the bump” for Bebo as she welcomed her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, with husband Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena gave followers a peek into different stages of her pregnancy and motherhood journey while following the trend.
Alia Bhatt:
Gangubai Alia Bhatt also shared her “kahaani” with her Instagram followers through a carousel featuring highlights from 2016, including a special moment with her favourite co-star, Shah Rukh Khan.
Ananya Panday:
Ananya Panday, who turned 18 in 2016, also followed the trend and shared some unseen photos from her late teen years.
The photo dump included her pictures in silly Snapchat filters and some heartwarming moments with cousin-brother Ahaan Panday.
Karan Johar:
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who gave the blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, felt nostalgic while looking back at the memories from decades ago.
Johar celebrated some of his milestones from a decade ago while following the trend.
Sonakshi Sinha:
Sonakshi Sinha, whose action thriller film Akira was released in 2016, shared a trip down memory lane from a year when she finally got a sign to get married, even when she had not even met husband Iqbal. The Dabangg actress’ carousal also features her favourite actor, Will Smith.
Anil Kapoor:
Anil Kapoor also decided to take part in the trend after seeing everyone posting their photos from 2016, but all he found was that he was “still looking good.”
Shilpa Shetty:
Walking down memory lane, Shilpa Shetty revisited “so many highs, so many lows” of her life in 2016. Despite facing the tragic loss, the Baazigar actress vows to remember good memories.
Aditi Roy Hydari:
Unlike other celebrities, Aditi Roy combined her memories from ten years ago in a sweet video. The Padmaavat actress called 2016 a “dream come true” year.