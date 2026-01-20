Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement

Imtiaz Ali publicly backs his fellow musician, AR Rahman, after he made a controversial statement about the Indian film industry.
The Jab We Met director spoke to India Today recently, where he clarified that the musician’s words have been misused brutally.
Despite Rahman’s personal stance on his previous statement, Ali came forward in his support, saying, "No, I don’t think there is a communal bias in the film industry."
"I’ve been here for a long time, and I’ve never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry. I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it’s been misconstrued," the Rockstar filmmaker added.
He continued explaining, "In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity."
For those unaware, AR Rahman was asked if prejudice exists in the Hindi film industry during his interview with BBC Asian Network.
However, at the time, he said, "Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed, but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now."
His remarks immediately caught his Indian fan' attention, which sparked fury and unexpected chaos among them.
In addition to Imtiaz Ali, several other Indian media celebrities came out in AR Rahman’s support, including Paresh Rawal, Varun Grover, Chinmayi Sripada, and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia.
Meanwhile, many criticized him with his controversial remarks, which include celebs like Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut.