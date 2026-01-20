Here's why Javed Akhtar refused to write 'Border 2' songs

Javed Akhtar recently revealed that he turned down the offer to write songs for Border 2.
The renowned lyricist, who penned the iconic songs for the original 1997 movie, told India Today that he was approached by the makers which he declined, saying, "They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused."
While explaining the reason of refusing to be the part of it, the poet shared, "I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy."
Akhtar went on to explain, "You have an old song that did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something?
“Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work.”
According to the screenwriter, whatever is bygone, let that be.
He then questioned the need to recreate old famous songs, saying, "We had a film before us also—Haqeeqat (1964)—and its songs were not ordinary ones.”
The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha lyricist added, “Be it 'Kar chale hum fida' or 'Main yeh sochkar uske dar se utha tha,' those were such brilliant songs, but we didn't use them.
"We wrote new ones; we made absolutely different songs, and people liked them too."
For Javed Akhter, if you are making a movie again, so create new songs instead of depending on the past.
His remarks come amid the release of Border 2, which sees Sunny Deol reprising his role.
Apart from the Gadar 2 actor, the sequel of Border also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026.