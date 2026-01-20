Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Here's why Javed Akhtar refused to write 'Border 2' songs

Javed Akhtar penned the iconic songs for the original 1997's ‘Border’ film

  • By Salima Bhutto
Heres why Javed Akhtar refused to write Border 2 songs
Here's why Javed Akhtar refused to write 'Border 2' songs

Javed Akhtar recently revealed that he turned down the offer to write songs for Border 2.

The renowned lyricist, who penned the iconic songs for the original 1997 movie, told India Today that he was approached by the makers which he declined, saying, "They did ask me to write for the film, but I refused."

While explaining the reason of refusing to be the part of it, the poet shared, "I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy."

Akhtar went on to explain, "You have an old song that did well, and you want to put it out again by adding something?

“Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work.”

According to the screenwriter, whatever is bygone, let that be.

He then questioned the need to recreate old famous songs, saying, "We had a film before us also—Haqeeqat (1964)—and its songs were not ordinary ones.”

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha lyricist added, “Be it 'Kar chale hum fida' or 'Main yeh sochkar uske dar se utha tha,' those were such brilliant songs, but we didn't use them.

"We wrote new ones; we made absolutely different songs, and people liked them too."

For Javed Akhter, if you are making a movie again, so create new songs instead of depending on the past.

His remarks come amid the release of Border 2, which sees Sunny Deol reprising his role.

Apart from the Gadar 2 actor, the sequel of Border also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2026. 

Hamza Sohail marks special milestone with emotional note: 'I was truly born'
Hamza Sohail marks special milestone with emotional note: 'I was truly born'
Karan Johar addresses 'Dhurandhar' political controversy: 'I saw all of it’
Karan Johar addresses 'Dhurandhar' political controversy: 'I saw all of it’
Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who shared 2016 throwback photos
Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood stars who shared 2016 throwback photos
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman after his controversial statement
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
Neha Kakkar sets record straight on divorce rumours as career faces heat
Mahira Khan mourns Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Accident or just plain indifference’
Mahira Khan mourns Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Accident or just plain indifference’
Akshay Kumar’s car involved in ‘serious’ accident, driver in critical condition
Akshay Kumar’s car involved in ‘serious’ accident, driver in critical condition
Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan's new film?
Shah Rukh Khan to star in 'Main Hoon Na' director Farah Khan's new film?
Aashir Wajahat joins Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani in latest episode of 'Kafeel'
Aashir Wajahat joins Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani in latest episode of 'Kafeel'
Sajal Aly shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash with a sweet note
Sajal Aly shares breathtaking photos from her birthday bash with a sweet note
Sehar Khan makes emotional plea to government after deadly Gul Plaza fire
Sehar Khan makes emotional plea to government after deadly Gul Plaza fire
Rani Mukerji makes rare admission daughter Adira: 'I am very scared of her'
Rani Mukerji makes rare admission daughter Adira: 'I am very scared of her'

Popular News

Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
3 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn's scathing remarks: ‘heartbreak turned into anger’

Victoria Beckham reacts to Brooklyn's scathing remarks: ‘heartbreak turned into anger’
an hour ago
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks

Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks

2 hours ago