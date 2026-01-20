Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users 

In a significant update, Netflix has launched a live voting feature that enables viewers to interact with content in real time.
The option launches with the premiere of its live-streamed talent show Star Search on January 20, offering subscribers a chance to vote on performances as they occur.
Viewers can cast votes using a TV remote or the Netflix app, either by choosing from a multiple-choice menu or rating performers on a five-star scale.
Votes are tallied in real-time, and only submissions are made during the voting count, meaning late-viewers will not be entertained.
Initially, the streaming giant teased the feature in August 2025 with Dinner Time Live with David Chang.
Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone also confirmed its launch soon during TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, stating, “If you’re sitting at home watching ‘Star Search’ on your TV, you’ll be able to either on the TV or your mobile phone actually put in a vote that advances or doesn’t advance some of the contestants on the show,”
“Subscribers can actually put in a vote that advances or doesn’t advance some of the contestants. It’s an early example of ways content can be more interactive over time, across TV and mobile devices,” Stone added.
Notably, Netflix's recently introduced feature is available globally.