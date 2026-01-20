Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Akshay Kumar’s car involved in ‘serious’ accident, driver in critical condition

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar involved in a road accident on their return from a foreign trip

  • By Bushra Saleem
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actress Twinkle Khanna, were involved in a roadside accident in Mumbai.

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred as the couple’s SUV was heading from the airport to their home in Juhu, in what has been described by witnesses as a “freak accident.”

As per local reports, an auto rickshaw that was struck by a speeding Mercedes suddenly collided with the actor’s security escort vehicle.

That vehicle then made contact with the SUV carrying Akshay and Twinkle. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported, and everyone involved, including the auto driver and a passenger, walked away from the collision.

The crash took place near the Silver Beach Café area in Juhu, a busy stretch not far from the Arabian Sea coastline. Eyewitnesses said there was immediate commotion after the impact, largely due to the dramatic nature of the crash involving multiple vehicles.

People nearby rushed to help, and Akshay himself is reported to have stepped out of his SUV to assist those who were momentarily trapped after the escort vehicle struck the auto.

