Rob Reiner, Michele's kids face 'nightmare' after parents' deaths

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s kids, Jake and Romy Reiner, rely on each other after the traumatic death of their parents.
The siblings are still trying hard to process the death of their parents, who were found murdered inside their family's Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025.
A source told PEOPLE, “This nightmare isn't even over for Romy and Jake. There is a lot more to be done, but they’ve been surrounded by loved ones and support in all forms, and that will continue. Romy and Jake have been close since they were young. That strong bond has really helped them in the last two weeks.”
“Romy and Jake are going out for walks or errands, trying to embrace any opportunities for moments of normalcy when it feels right, but this is all still so new and overwhelming,” the insider added.
Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, other son, Nick, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.
The tipster continued, "It's surreal. They’re still processing and their grief journey has really just begun."
Currently, Nick is being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.