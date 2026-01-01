King Charles conveys powerful message in exciting teaser of new project

Buckingham Palace has shared first surprise of New Year!
On Thursday, January 1st, the official Instagram account of King Charles and Queen Camilla has released an exciting teaser of the monarch's upcoming Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision.
The documentary, which is set to air on streaming platform on February 6, 2026, has been narrated by the Titanic star, Kate Winslet.
Finding Harmony: A King's Vision's newly released teaser featured Charles effort as the climate change and environmental activist since he was The Prince of Wales.
The teaser of the documentary, which is produced in collaboration with The King's Foundation included the monarch's very impact message for nature.
"Now I have dedicated much of my life to the restoration of harmony between humanity, nature and environment," said His Majesty in the teaser.
"Quite frankly, it has been an uphill struggle," he added.
He continued, "We are nature ourselves - we are a part of it, not apart from it"
"We must put nature back at the heart of its equation. Our children and grandchildren won't ask what our generation said, but what it did," he added.