  By Hafsa Noor
Kapil Sharma addresses viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy

Kapil Sharma clears air on comparing cricket coach Amol Muzumdar to Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chak De India'

Kapil Sharma has finally addressed the viral Shah Rukh Khan controversy, involving Indian cricket coach Amol Muzumdar.

He recently hosted the women’s cricket team and their coach Amol on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

In the episode, Kapil appreciated the coach for winning and compared him to Shah Rukh’s role in Chak De India.

He told Amol, “Since you won the cricket World Cup, do you know that people are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De online? Seriously, sir. You are handsome too. Do you feel like Shah Rukh?”

The coach smiles and replies, “No, not like Chak De.”

However, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues chimed in, “He is lying; he even changed his name from Amol Muzumdar to Kabir Muzumdar,” referring to SRK’s character’s name, Kabir Khan, in the hit 2007 film.

After receiving a lot of backlash on social media for doing the comparison, Kapil cleared the air.

He replied to a hater on social media, “Dear sir when did I say Kabir khan? I said Shahrukh khan, and it was in a humorous way, which you will never understand bcoz apka taansane to besura hai (your singing is out of tune) hahaha, anyways happy new year. Stay happy n spread happiness.”

To note, Shah Rukh has not addressed the viral controversy yet.

