  By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt pens sweet note for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' huge success

Varun Dhawan's new film, 'Border 2' premiered in January this year

Alia Bhatt is so happy for her "dearest friend" Varun Dhawan as his new film, Border 2, continued to win fans' hearts. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 27, the Heart of Stone actress penned a brief note, praising the entire team of the war-adventure movie. 

The strong synopsis of the film, which opened in theatres recently, led Alia to release a sweet message for the star-studded cast of Border 2.

"Such a beautiful film.. @anurag_singh_films what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monasingh @medharana @anyasinghofficial," Bhatt captioned her post. 

Bhatt continued, "& my dear friend has it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best, pouring his heart & soul into every single frame, so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year!" 

P.C.: Alia Bhatt/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Alia Bhatt/Instagram Stories 

"Congratulations to the entire team," she noted.

This praise came at a time when Varun was facing online trolling, with Alia applauding him for giving his all and putting his heart and soul into every scene. 

Border 2 was theatrically released on January 23, 2026, aligning with India’s Republic Day weekend.   

