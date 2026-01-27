Iqra Aziz reveals her baby girl name as Sajal Aly pens sweet wishes

Iqra Aziz and her husband, Yasir Hussain, welcomed their second child this week, with fans and celebrities rushing to give their blessings to the baby girl.
The couple, who were previously parents to a boy, Kabir Hussain, born in 2021, shared the exciting news on Saturday, January 24, with a snap from the hospital.
Now, on Tuesday, January 27, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress turned to her Instagram account to post an adorable animation, which unveiled her daughter's name.
"Our hearts are full as we welcome out baby girl. Sophie Hussain. Allah has blessed us with the most beautiful gift," the pink baby-themed post read.
Iqra simply captioned the post, "Alhamdulilah," with a flower emoji.
Fans and celebrities rushed to the comment section to wish the best to the couple and their small family.
Sajal Aly congratulate Iqra Aziz on baby's birth:
One of the most celebrated Pakistani actresses, Sajal Aly, penned a heartfelt wish in the comment section, congratulating the couple on their newest family unit.
"MashALLAH Heartiest congratulations!!! Wishing her a life filled with health, happiness, and love," the Main Manto Nahi Hoon actress wrote.
On Saturday, Yasir shared a black-and-white baby tag snap that revealed the gender and date of birth of the baby.
Tagging his wife in the Instagram story, he wrote, "Thank you," with the big red heart emoji.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 after the loved up couple made headlines following the Badshah Begum actor proposed to his now-wife during the 2019 Lux Style Awards.